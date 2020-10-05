BioLife Sciences Inc. (BLFE) Offers Non-Contact Human Temperature Screening Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) is introducing non-contact human temperature screening to its lineup of products designed to provide businesses with cost-effective solutions to successfully navigate through the current health crisis.

BioLife Sciences’ non-contact human temperature screening technology offers state-of-the-art, intelligent thermal imaging technology. The AI Screening Technology can measure temperature and provide alerts even if the subject is wearing sunglasses, hats, or face masks.

Non-contact temperature screening is a critical instrument that can help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 by quickly and accurately identifying individuals with elevated temperatures. This technology allows businesses to open up safer and faster while providing reassurance and confidence to visitors, customers, and employees. “Our goal is to assist businesses to reopen safely and successfully, while also keeping their customers and employees safe,” Mr. De Four, CEO of BioLife Sciences stated.

BioLife will offer the DUO32 Series and the DUO Video Series. The DUO32 Series is an individual, single-scan, smart non-contact temperature screening unit, designed for smaller retail locations and/or corporate office settings. The DUO Video Series (including the DUO400 and the DUO650 models) are duo-vision thermal cameras which are non-contact, smart thermal image scanners that measure and track body temperature. The DUO400 can scan up to 400 people-per-minute from a distance of 2 meters to 6 meters while the DUO650 can scan up to 500 people-per-minute from a distance of 2 meters to 7 meters. In the event of a temperature that is over the threshold, all three screening units will issue an auto-alarm within 0.5 seconds.

According to Global Market Insights, the Thermal Imaging Market size crossed USD 7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 19% between 2020 and 2026. The global shipments are forecast to reach 7.5 million units by 2026. The rapid adoption of thermal imaging technology among various end-use verticals, such as automotive, government & defense, and healthcare & life science, to monitor critical infrastructure and enhance security will drive the market growth.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

