OMNIQ Corp., Inc. Leadership Discusses AI for Public Safety in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Shai Lustgarten, president and CEO of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of supply chain and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions. The interview outlines the development of OMNIQ’s patented and proprietary AI technology, as well as its applications to target markets, impressive existing client roster, and goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Lustgarten explains OMNIQ’s business model, providing an example of how the Company’s machine vision technology can identify potential safety risks before they become a crisis event. In current times, this proactive approach is vital to public safety. It is also garnering attention from a wide spread of customers.

OMNIQ’s solutions are currently used by a list of recognizable Fortune 500 companies, as well as a lineup of governments, educational facilities, law enforcements, municipalities, and places of worship. While many businesses have struggled under the restrictions of COVID-19, OMNIQ’s list of customers continues to grow as the Company experiences increased demand for its real-time surveillance and monitoring solutions.

“Machine vision technology that we excel in is a machine-to-machine solution … that knows how to detect in real-time what is happening, and, in reality, provides the analytics and thus provides a solution that we customize by detecting the object, by identifying the image that we capture in that certain time and in that certain location,” Lustgarten tells Smith. “I think that is why we are showing 2020 to be another growth year for OMNIQ.”

OMNIQ’s broader growth strategy is to respond to growing domestic and international interest in its products and to gain larger share in the markets it currently serves in the United States.

“To continue penetrating and expanding our services in the U.S. is a huge goal for us,” Lustgarten tells Smith. “The most exciting and rewarding thing for us is to see how our products and solutions are affecting everyday life … we want enterprises using our products to be able to serve us all better and become more efficient. That is basically our vision.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-omniq-corp-omqs/

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “anticipate”, “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for the Company’s products particularly during the current health crisis , the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in OMNIQ Corp.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting OMNIQ Corp., please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. OMNIQ Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

888-309-9994

IR@omniq.com

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com