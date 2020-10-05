Enphase Energy and 603 Solar to Offset 100% of Energy for Shelburne, NH Town Hall

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that 603 Solar deployed a 16.8 kW DC solar array on the town hall building for the community of Shelburne, New Hampshire. After other recent energy efficiency upgrades to the town hall building, the solar system from 603 Solar is expected to offset 100% of the building’s energy needs.



The team at 603 Solar specified 42 Enphase IQ 7A™ microinverters for the Shelburne town hall, and the system was locally installed by Roger Adams, owner at Adams Energy LLC. The Shelburne Energy Committee, started by residents Ray Danforth and Michael Prange, produced the analysis used by the Town of Shelburne to set up a financing structure aimed at having the solar project generate positive savings starting in the first year of solar power generation. The town hall’s solar system is projected to produce up to 18,174 kWh in its first year of operation and targeted at offsetting 100% of the Town Hall’s energy needs. The system is anticipated to offset approximately 12.8 metric tons of CO2 per year.

The Energy Committee worked closely with the Shelburne Selectboard on energy efficiency upgrades. Following this, the next major step towards net-zero energy was to find a cost-neutral means of installing a solar electric array. Working with the Selectboard, the bank, and the people in this small town, the Town leveraged favorable financing conditions and now has a solar system that will service the loan with funds that were allocated for paying electric bills. This project shows how great communication and collaboration between residents and community leaders can create long-term value for an entire community using solar energy.

“It was a pleasure to work with the Town of Shelburne and the Shelburne Energy Committee because they were determined to offset 100% of the energy for the town hall using solar,” said Zach Haithcock, co-founder at 603 Solar. “After the community’s previous investments in advanced energy efficiency measures for the building, it made sense for us also to use the most advanced solar technology available, which made Enphase microinverters the obvious choice. We will be keeping an eye on the array remotely from the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring system to ensure the best possible solar production for the people of Shelburne.”

603 Solar was awarded the town hall solar project through its participation in a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Town of Shelburne. In addition to system sizing and recommending the solar modules and microinverters for the project, 603 Solar also prepared and submitted the interconnection application with the local utility and the Town’s application for the Commercial and Industrial Solar Incentive with the New Hampshire Public Utility Commission.

“The team at 603 Solar has done great work in pulling together this system for the Town of Shelburne, which is now able to serve its community using clean, renewable energy that pays for itself,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We appreciate the trust 603 Solar has placed in the quality and reliability of Enphase products, and it’s great to know that the residents of Shelburne can now rely on solar as a clean and renewable energy source at their town hall building.”

For more information about using Enphase IQ microinverters for municipal and commercial solar projects, please visit the Enphase Energy website.



About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Encharge, M-Series, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products such as our product quality and reliability, the ability of Enphase-based systems to offset energy needs and generate positive savings, and the quality of the products and services provided by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: Christian Zdebel, pr@enphase.com, 484-788-2384

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28f6b298-2615-49a8-9418-6eb3d5e61740