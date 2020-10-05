Vengo Offers Compact Digital Countertop Kiosk to Extend Contactless Sampling and Trials in Beauty Retail

Interactive mini-kiosks expands the distribution of data driven sampling programs in a safe and consumer-friendly process

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vengo, the leader in digital kiosk technology, is officially launching its countertop sampling kiosk today, enabling brands to maximize limited in-store counter space to offer testers and samples. By providing a new touchless and data-driven solution to both brands and retailers, the countertop mini-kiosk addresses new preferences that promote wellness and safety.



With retail reopening, and the holiday season quickly approaching, there is an increasing demand for contactless technology in-store. Product testers may currently be off-limits, but the need to try before you buy is still critical to drive sales. With its small footprint, this unit can play a key role in the marketing funnel--generating awareness through digital messaging, trial through individual sample and tester distribution, and conversion through opt-in data collection. “Data-driven sampling has been a key component of Vengo’s offering, both in-store and out--and we’re excited to add a new kiosk design that is non-intrusive for retailers and not only connects the shopper with a trial that drives lift in sales but also adds a component of opt-in data for CRM to build a long-term relationship.”

Unobtrusive on a counter, this new unit using Vengo’s sample dispensing technology introduces beauty, wellness and personal care products to high-value customers in a safe and memorable way.

Through its partnership with Arcade Beauty, the global leader in sample creation, Vengo is continuing to develop new ways for people to discover and experience products. Peter Lennox, CEO at Arcade Beauty, adds, “As the in-store experience evolves in response to COVID-19, we’re excited to partner with Vengo to offer safe single-dose solutions to put samples in the hands of shoppers, particularly since the traditional tester experience needs to be reimagined in the current environment.”

For more information about running sampling programs through Vengo’s network, contact brands@vengolabs.com.

About Vengo Labs

Vengo Labs’ digital kiosks offer a unique combination of unattended retail, data-driven product sampling and place-based digital out-of-home media, marrying the convenience of online shopping with instant access to products via brick-and-mortar retail. Whether enhancing the reimagined retail in-store experience or providing the right product at the right moment, over 1,400 Vengo digital kiosks meet consumers in the places they spend time and can be found in major markets in the US. For more information, visit www.vengolabs.com .

Media contacts:

Vengo Labs

Marci Weisler

Marci@VengoLabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e74b565-31f3-49c6-9385-68efea4a82e3