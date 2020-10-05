Appnovation Selected by TCL for U.S. and Canadian Website Relaunch

New Digital Design Improves Customer Experience for Top-Selling Electronics Brand

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY AND VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, selected Appnovation, a global digital consultancy, as its digital partner to redesign and migrate its consumer websites for the U.S. and Canadian regions to a new content management system. A continuation of TCL and Appnovation’s long standing relationship, this project will enable consumers to find and compare products more quickly and easily.

The transformation project includes migrating the North American TCL websites to Adobe Experience Manager. Experience Manager was chosen to ensure consistency across worldwide TCL web and mobile sites and to improve upon the mobile-first customer experience.

“We are working with TCL to reinvent the customer experience of its regional websites by introducing beautiful imagery, relevant content at the right time and tools to help consumers compare and view information in an intuitive way,” said Anton Morrison, VP of Experience Design at Appnovation. “It makes sense to move the site to Adobe Experience Manager in order to take advantage of benefits like scalability and the ability to launch content and campaigns from one central location, no matter the device.”

As part of the redesign, Appnovation is also:

Leading with a mobile first design, as research showed the majority of customers were browsing and purchasing on a mobile device

Restructuring the site’s navigation to provide information in a more visual way to better guide the user journey

Redesigning the homepage to focus on a range of products and introduce new design elements like motion

Implementing updated branding across platforms

Redesigning product landing pages to provide more detail upfront about each product series and to deliver a faster, more compelling user experience, including a comparison table option

“TCL’s award-winning TV lineup helped propel us into America’s second-largest TV brand just five years after we introduced our products in the U.S. With those significant achievements, we believe this is the perfect time to relaunch our websites to showcase our leadership in the industry while accommodating the needs of our users,” said David Lux, Director of Digital Marketing for TCL North America. “We have become one of the most popular TV brands by paying close attention to what our users value. But beyond our strengths as a television brand, TCL continues to bring new innovations to a range of categories such as headphones, sound bars, mobile phones and home appliances. As TCL continues to deliver cutting-edge technology, we’re excited to have visitors to our website enjoy the same premium and intuitive experience they expect from our products.”

“We are excited to team up with Appnovation to deliver a consistent, compelling customer experience across TCL’s regional and global websites,” said Tony Sanders, Senior Director of Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. “Appnovation’s strong team, combined with Adobe Experience Manager, will help ensure TCL can scale their business operations and deliver a superior experience to customers across channels.”

Appnovation is also creating a content management strategy for TCL, including a content audit, page updates, a multilingual strategy using the Blueprints and Live Copies functionalities with Adobe Experience Manager, as well as an SEO strategy.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital consultancy. We deliver people-inspired business solutions to our clients. How? By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

Attachment

Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com