Ignite and Tele10 Group announce a strategic collaboration, providing businesses with solar-TV packages on a PAYGO model

Providing customers with an A-Z solution

KIGALI, RWANDA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power is pleased to announce the signing of a new strategic collaboration agreement with Tele 10 Group, providing businesses with an A-Z solution, allowing customers in off-grid areas in Rwanda to enjoy access to satellite TV for the first time. The new collaboration will combine Ignite’s vast operations and infrastructure in the country with Tele 10 Group’s high-quality content, allowing customers to stay updated on current events, enjoy entertainment, and more.

Since establishing operations in Rwanda in 2016, Ignite Power has become the leading provider of designed-for-solar solutions in the country, connecting hundreds of thousands of people to power while creating thousands of jobs and breaking affordability records time after time, providing customers with the most affordable price plans on the continent. After lowering prices from $15 to $6, $3, and recently $1 per month for a basic Solar Home System, Ignite is now aiming to do the same for the solar-based TV market, making it more accessible for millions of customers.

Under the new collaboration, Ignite will target businesses in off-grid, underserved areas, providing customers with an A-Z solution that includes designed-for-solar TV, solar panels, and full access to Tele 10’s broadcasts and content, all in the most sustainable and affordable manner. The system and services will be available in all of Ignite’s markets throughout Africa, including the DRC, through additional partnerships.

“Seeing the impact of designed-for-solar solutions on our customers' lives, we work constantly to expand our offerings, and to provide customers everywhere with sustainable, tangible, and affordable solutions”, says Arthur Houston, Managing Director of Ignite Power. “This new offering will bring the company’s activities to hotels, restaurants and cafes located in off-grid areas throughout the country. We are proud to collaborate with a market leader as Tele 10 Group, which shares our vision to connect people everywhere”.

“We are excited to launch this collaboration and enable businesses and customers in rural areas to enjoy access to high-quality TV content”, said Augustin Muhirwa, General Manager of Tele 10 Group. “Combining Tele 10’s bouquets with Ignite’s operations in rural areas of the country and designed-for-solar TV systems will allow us to expand our client base into all districts of the country”.



About Ignite Power:

Ignite is the fastest-growing Pan-African developer and financier of distributed infrastructure projects, providing all communities, even in the most remote locations, with state-of-the-art, technology-based solutions to their every-day needs, impacting millions of people. By massively reducing the cost of essential services such as power, water, and medical services, Ignite is leading Africa into a more sustainable and inclusive future.