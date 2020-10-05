Honoris United Universities welcomes Red & Yellow Creative School of Business to its Pan-African Network

Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net), Africa’s first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions, today welcomed Red & Yellow Creative School of Business ( www.RedAndYellow.co.za ) into its network in South Africa, serving to enhance its provision of education in the advertising, marketing and design professions, with added focus on the digital skills and creative thinking required to thrive and to be competitive in the 21st Century world of work.

The announcement is particularly welcomed as Honoris’ Education for Impact mission continues to expand in the midst of the global challenges of COVID-19. As a member institution of Honoris, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business will complement Honoris’ employability agenda, a continent-wide strategy focusing on entrepreneurial and workplace skills and credentials.

The addition of Red & Yellow further reaffirms Honoris’ position as the preeminent pan-African private higher education network focused on educating the next generation of African leaders and entrepreneurs with industry-ready 21st Century skills. With expertise in Creative and Design Thinking, Creative Production, Marketing, Advertising and Communications, Management and Leadership – as well as Human Skills and Behavioural Science – Red & Yellow has trained business leaders who have achieved remarkable career success, across the continent and internationally such as Jason Harrison and Faheem Chaudry of M&C Saatchi and Abel; Veli Ngubane, Avatar; Dorcas Onyango, Coca Cola; and Steph van Niekerk of Grey JHB, ranked as SA’s No. 1 Creative Director and No. 1 Copywriter in 2019. A full list of Red & Yellow alumni can be found here (https://bit.ly/3jwVOVX).

This project marks another milestone – and a new vertical – for Honoris in South Africa. Following the recent addition of Nile University of Nigeria as Honoris’ entry into West Africa, Red & Yellow represents the 12th institution in the Honoris network, which now encompasses over 45,000 students across the continent. Established in 1994, Red & Yellow is a fully accredited private higher education institution offering students a collaborative pedagogy that delivers the creative skills needed to thrive in a fast-paced digital world – cognitive skills such as curiosity, problem-solving, intellectual flexibility and critical thinking – recognized critical competencies in growing successful businesses. For over 25 years, Red & Yellow has been an integral part of South Africa’s positioning as a leading market for global creativity and media, with Cape Town often referred to as the start-up capital hub of Africa.

Commenting, CEO of Honoris United Universities, Luis Lopez, said, “I am pleased to welcome Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and its depth of creative industry expertise into the Honoris network. As we deploy and accelerate our skilling, digital and employability agendas, its leadership in critical creative and digital competencies in marketing, advertising, and communications will significantly add to our future-ready learning experiences across the continent in our member institutions. Red & Yellow’s pedagogy encourages the ability to think differently, to challenge accepted wisdoms and to apply creative problem solving to today’s complex work environment – a timely and relevant academic model for the most in demand skills of today and tomorrow.”

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business strengthens South Africa’s position as a beacon market in the Honoris network, alongside other leading institutions in the country – both MANCOSA and REGENT Business School are trusted and reputed institutions in private distance learning. Since joining the Honoris network in 2017 both MANCOSA and REGENT have expanded geographically across Southern Africa and in their academic programs, including the development of new professional paths such as the MANCOSA School of Education and a fully online offer, experienced in 21st Century learning environments such as Regent’s iLeadLabs (Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban) and MANCOSA’s iTeachLab (Durban).

Rob Stokes, Chairman of The Knowledge Trust, former Chairman of Red & Yellow and a recognised global figure in the creative education sector having previously founded one of Africa’s largest digital agencies, added: “Joining the Honoris family gives Red & Yellow an incredible opportunity to take the school’s special blend of magic to the world. I am so proud of the work we have done with the school over the past few years. It is the school's academic excellence combined with impactful traditions that will ensure Red & Yellow's powerful legacy grows leaps and bounds into the future.”

Red & Yellow students will benefit from Honoris’ regional and international network of partners, providing opportunities for collaborative work in the creative business space and potential future expansion of the school itself outside of South Africa.

With a footprint that extends from Casablanca to Cape Town and from Abuja to Tunis to Mauritius, the Honoris network now consists of 12 institutions in 10 countries and 33 cities, amassing significant expertise in contact, distance, and online education. Its institutions are well established authorities within the disciplines of Medical & Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts & Design, Media, Political Science and Education.

Media Relations: Djembe Consultants James@djembeconsultants.com Marjorie@djembeconsultants.com

About Honoris United Universities: Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net) is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mind-sets and skills are at the heart of Honoris’ vision of higher education. Honoris United Universities joins the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African Human capital that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris United Universities gathers a community of 45,000 students on 60 campuses, learning centres and via on-line, in 10 countries and 33 cities. The network counts 12 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 60 universities across Europe and the United States. Over 280 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts and Design, Media, Political Science and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.Honoris.net

About Red & Yellow Creative School of Business: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (www.RedAndYellow.co.za) is a CHE-accredited Private Higher Education Institution headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa. It is an established cornerstone of the South African marketing, advertising and design industries, teaching its students and alumni to think creatively in business and equipping them with the critical commercial and 4IR skills that they need to thrive in a digital world.

Established in 1994, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business offers degrees, advanced diplomas and certificates in marketing and commerce, digital marketing, user-centered design, graphic design and art direction, copywriting and digital content creation. The School also offers a range of popular online short courses and certificates, and its highly-regarded corporate training team works with some of Africa’s biggest and best-known companies to deliver innovative, customised programmes focused on 21st century skills. Red & Yellow has deep, longstanding ties with industry and works intimately with leading brands and agencies throughout Africa to ensure its students and alumni are always world-class and work-ready. Its students are regular nominees and winners at local and international awards ceremonies, including the Loeries, Pendorings and D&ADs.

The School is also the publisher of the world-renowned textbook “eMarketing: The Essential Guide to Marketing in a Digital World” (now in its 6th edition), which is prescribed by universities across the globe and which has been downloaded over 1,000,000 times.

www.RedAndYellow.co.za