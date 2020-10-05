Freeze Drying Equipment Market to reach US $3,817.3 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Macroeconomic Indicators, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for freeze drying equipment

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market Size 2020, By Product (Tray style freeze dryers, Manifold freeze dryers, Rotary freeze dryers) Scale of Operation (Bench top, Pilot scale, Industrial scale) Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Biomedical, Food processing, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global freeze drying equipment market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global freeze drying equipment market have been studied in detail.

The global freeze drying equipment market is projected to reach USD 3,817.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. Increasing adoption of automated loading and unloading systems, progression in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services, growing cognizance concerning benefits of the product, for instance improved efficiency pertaining to desiccant drying and air-drying are some of the factors driving the growth of the global freeze drying equipment market.

Freeze-drying or lyophilisation is an effective way of drying materials without harming them. It makes use of the physical phenomenon of sublimation, which involves the direct transition between the solid state and the gaseous state without passing through the liquid phase. To achieve this, the frozen product is dried under vacuum, without being allowed to thaw out.

The global freeze drying equipment market is categorized based on product, scale of operation and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers and rotary freeze dryers. The manifold freeze dryers is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. They are commonly used for relatively small volumes and products with high eutectic and collapse temperatures.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for freeze drying equipment, and is also set to grow at a highest CAGR due to swift growth in pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Key players of the global freeze drying equipment market include Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd., IMA S.p.A., GEA Group, Azbil Corporation, SP Industries Inc., Labconco Corporation, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, HOF Enterprise Group, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, Millrock technology, Inc. among others.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Freeze drying equipment Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Freeze drying equipment Market by Scale of Operation, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Freeze drying equipment Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Freeze drying equipment Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

