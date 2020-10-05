BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement

/EIN News/ -- BridgeBio to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of Eidos it Does Not Already Own



Agreement Brings BridgeBio’s Clinical Development and Commercial Development Infrastructure to Bear Upon Eidos’ Acoramidis, Creating Anticipated Value for Patients with ATTR and Investors

Agreement Unanimously Approved by Special Committee of Eidos’ Independent Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a company focused on genetic diseases, and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIDX), a company focused on transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR), today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which BridgeBio has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Eidos it does not already own, representing approximately 36.3% of Eidos’ outstanding shares. Eidos stockholders will have the right to receive in the transaction, at their election, either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per Eidos share in the transaction, up to an aggregate maximum of $175 million of cash. The agreement was unanimously approved by BridgeBio’s Board of Directors and was approved by Eidos’ Board of Directors based upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of Eidos.

With this transaction, BridgeBio fully and formally welcomes Eidos back into its vibrant ecosystem of innovation. Eidos is developing acoramidis, a potential best-in-class TTR stabilizer, for patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy.

“With the completion of screening in the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis and expected enrollment of more than 600 participants, now is the time to begin laying the groundwork for a global launch. This transaction removes the operational complexity of the current ownership structure and allows us to fully unlock the potential of this investigational medicine for patients and investors,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio and CEO of Eidos. “Bringing Eidos fully back to BridgeBio positions us to invest in all opportunities around acoramidis, including subsequent studies to potentially broaden the evidence for its usage, and accelerate its commercial development using BridgeBio’s established infrastructure. We are excited to welcome acoramidis back into an ecosystem where cutting-edge science is being done across inherited diseases and targeted oncology.”

BridgeBio applies its discover, create, test and deliver platform to target well described genetic diseases at their source. Using this platform Eidos will be able to capitalize on BridgeBio’s global clinical development and regulatory expertise, its developing commercial infrastructure, and its broader capital base to reach more patients more effectively. BridgeBio will be able to invest in novel formulations and studies of acoramidis to maximize its long-term potential benefit to ATTR patients, as well as developing its commercial infrastructure.



Eidos and acoramidis will also become the keystone in BridgeBio’s growing cardiorenal portfolio, which includes drug development in autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) and primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) as well as undisclosed precision cardiology drug discovery programs.

Eidos completed screening in September for its pivotal Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM clinical trial of acoramidis in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy. The study is expected to enroll more than 600 subjects with either wild-type or variant TTR across more than 80 sites in 18 countries. Topline results from Part A are expected in late 2021 or early 2022 and from Part B in 2023. If Part A is successful, the company intends to file for regulatory approval of acoramidis in 2022.

BridgeBio expects to launch two drugs, if approved, in 2021 and is building the capabilities necessary to deliver genetic medicines to patients around the globe, which it can deploy for acoramidis.

“ATTR is a rapidly progressive and fatal disease when left untreated, so we know that every moment counts for the patients and families we aim to serve. With Eidos fully reunited with BridgeBio, we intend to move as quickly as possible to advance acoramidis through the development process and, if approved, into the marketplace,” said Cameron Turtle, D.Phil., senior vice president of cardiorenal disease at BridgeBio.

“The special committee of Eidos’ Board believes that this transaction is in the best interest of the Eidos minority stockholders and offers them compelling value,” said William Lis, chairman of the special committee of Eidos’ Board. “The transaction recognizes the significant current value of acoramidis and allows the Eidos minority stockholders to participate in the potential future value of both acoramidis and the broader BridgeBio pipeline of over 20 novel medicines in development for genetic diseases.”

BridgeBio anticipates several meaningful upcoming milestones across its portfolio over the next 12-18 months, including topline Phase 3 Part A data from acoramidis in ATTR cardiomyopathy, Phase 2 data from low-dose infigratinib (FGFR inhibitor) in achondroplasia, Phase 1/2 data from AAV5 gene therapy in congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and Phase 2 data from encaleret (calcium sensing receptor antagonist) in autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1.

Additional Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Eidos stockholders will be entitled to elect to receive the consideration for each share of Eidos common stock in all-stock or all-cash, subject to proration such that the cash portion of the transaction will not exceed $175 million in the aggregate.

All-stock consideration : 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock per Eidos share; or





: 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock per Eidos share; or All-cash consideration : $73.26 in cash per Eidos share, subject to proration.



The merger consideration represents a 55% premium to the volume weighted average price of Eidos shares over the 30 trading days ending on October 2, 2020 and a 41% premium to the closing trading price of Eidos common shares on October 2, 2020, based on the closing trading price of BridgeBio shares on October 2, 2020.

Eidos stockholders who do not make an election will be deemed to have elected the all-stock consideration. The transaction is intended to be treated as a reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes, in which case gain would be recognized by the Eidos stockholders only to the extent of any cash consideration received. At closing, Eidos stockholders will own between 16% and 18% of BridgeBio, depending on the amount of cash Eidos stockholders elect to receive.

The transaction is not subject to a financing contingency. BridgeBio intends to fund the cash consideration with available cash on hand.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, is subject to the approval of a majority of Eidos’ shares held by stockholders other than BridgeBio and its affiliates. In addition, in accordance with Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, the transaction is also subject to the approval of at least 66-2/3% of Eidos’ outstanding voting shares not currently owned by BridgeBio or its affiliates or associates (as such terms are defined in Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law), as well as other customary closing conditions. The issuance of shares by BridgeBio will also need to be approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast by BridgeBio’s stockholders voting on such matter. Directors of BridgeBio and their affiliates, collectively owning approximately 36% of the outstanding BridgeBio shares, have agreed to enter into voting and support agreements and have agreed to vote in favor of the share issuance. There is no filing requirement under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act for this transaction.

Upon closing, Eidos will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BridgeBio and Eidos’ common stock will cease trading independently on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to BridgeBio, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is providing legal counsel. Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to the special committee of Eidos’ Board, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is providing legal counsel to the special committee.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information visit www.bridgebio.com.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need in diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). Eidos is developing acoramidis, a potentially disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of ATTR. For more information, visit www.eidostx.com.

