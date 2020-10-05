Empire Communities Recognized with Numerous Marketing Excellence Awards

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned builder-developers, is thrilled to have recently been honoured with a number of industry accolades for marketing excellence across their low-rise and high-rise communities in Ontario.

The Empire team was awarded a Pinnacle award for Best Overall Marketing Campaign at the 40th annual BILD Awards for the Life Reimagined campaign with digital partners Pureblink. The print, digital and social campaign invited homebuyers to embrace small-town living and rediscover life in one of its seven communities across Southwestern Ontario by taking an online quiz to help match them to a home that best suits their lifestyle needs.

At the 2020 dotCOMM Awards honouring international excellence in web creativity and digital communication, Empire took home seven Platinum awards and one Gold award with digital partners Pureblink for its success with the Life Reimagined campaign and marketing its Toronto high-rise communities, Maven, Maverick and Phoenix. Empire Maven won Best Short Form Video and Best Event Video, Platinum for the Maverick Manifesto film describing the guiding principles of the Maverick’s future residents. Empire Phoenix won Best Short Form Video and Best Video Series, Platinum for its films connecting first-time homebuyers with the idea of “adulting.” Empire Maven won Best Short Form Video, Gold for its campaign film exemplifying luxury living in North Toronto. The Empire Life Reimagined was recognized as Best Interactive Brand Experience, Website Creativity, and Data Gathering and Implementation, Platinum for the campaign and quiz.

Most recently, Empire has been named a finalist in the New Home Sales Office category for their Livingston community in Hagersville, ON at the OHBA 2020 Awards of Distinction. The office was inspired by a rustic, modern day apothecary and designed by Figure3. Winners will be announced November 10 via live broadcast.

“The marketing team is continuously striving to push boundaries in our industry and our field, which we believe is reflected in these recent honours,” says Sue MacKay, Vice President of Marketing at Empire Communities. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and the opportunity we’ve been given to create innovative campaign that tell a story and authentically connect with our homeowners.”

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately-held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern U.S. States.

