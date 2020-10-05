Hamilton Lane Named International LP of the Year by Private Equity Women Investor Network

Firm also announces strategic plan and new corporate value focused on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) was designated by Private Equity Women Investor Network (“PEWIN”) as International LP of the Year for 2020. This award is given annually to an outstanding institutional limited partner who has demonstrated a commitment to encouraging and supporting female investors in the private equity industry.



Mario Giannini, Hamilton Lane CEO, commented: “It is an extraordinary honor to be selected for this award, especially at such a pivotal time for women, and for all underrepresented groups in our industry. This year has brought about honest conversations, deep reflection and some meaningful progress. And yet as we all can recognize, there is much work still to be done. We humbly thank PEWIN and its members for this acknowledgement, and pledge to stay engaged and to continue the momentum.”

The PEWIN annual awards program recognizes outstanding organizations that are transforming the private equity industry by supporting increased gender diversity. The firms are nominated by PEWIN membership and voted by the PEWIN Steering Committee. The award was presented at PEWIN’s 12th Annual All Members Virtual Meeting on Sept. 22.

Ana Lei Ortiz, PEWIN member and Hamilton Lane Managing Director based in London, said: “We are proud members of this amazing group of women investors and firms, and are encouraged by the groundswell of attention and efforts underway to create a more diverse and inclusive industry. Hamilton Lane is committed to remaining a contributing force in achieving those goals.”

“We are guided by a genuine belief that in order to diversify – and therefore, improve – the composition of our asset class, we must advocate for, educate and include women and ethnically diverse candidates early and often,” said Andrea Kramer, Hamilton Lane’s Head of Fund Investing and long-time PEWIN member. “Our partnerships with organizations such as Girls Who Invest and Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as initiatives such as the Hamilton Lane Women’s Exchange, our annual Undergraduate Women’s Summit and our targeted campus recruiting program are a testament to this.”

In an effort to further expand its commitment to promoting and supporting a more diverse workforce, Hamilton Lane also announced the adoption of a new corporate value – “Promoting Equity and Inclusion from Within.” In addition, Hamilton Lane’s Human Resources Department, in conjunction with the firm’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, introduced a new strategic plan aimed at expanding upon existing efforts to intentionally embed diversity, equity and inclusion into the fabric of the firm’s values, culture, and recruiting and retention practices. The plan outlines enhanced recruiting and retention efforts, including an emphasis on ongoing training, accountability and inclusivity.

These developments speak to Hamilton Lane’s long-standing commitment to advancing women and other underrepresented groups within the private markets industry. Currently, women and ethnically diverse employees comprise 48% of Hamilton Lane’s total employee base and 42% of the firm’s senior leadership.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs over 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $516 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $68 billion in discretionary assets and over $447 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Media Contact

Kate McGann

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com

+1 240 888 4078

Investor Contact

John Oh

joh@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 6026