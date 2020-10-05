Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 5 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,513,858) deaths (36,789), and recoveries (1,250,094) by region:
Central (58,087 cases; 1,084 deaths; 51,292 recoveries): Burundi (513; 1; 472), Cameroon (20,924; 420; 19,764), CAR (4,829; 62; 1,914), Chad (1,217; 86; 1,075), Congo (5,089; 89; 3,995), DRC (10,760; 274; 10,239), Equatorial Guinea (5,045; 83; 4,879), Gabon (8,797; 54; 8,067), Sao Tome & Principe (913; 15; 887)
Eastern (175,940; 3,379; 101,068): Comoros (487; 7; 466), Djibouti (5,419; 61; 5,349), Eritrea (398; 0; 358), Ethiopia (78,819; 1,222; 33,060), Kenya (39,427; 731; 26,659), Madagascar (16,558; 232; 15,486), Mauritius (381; 10; 349), Rwanda (4,866; 29; 3,216), Seychelles (144; 0; 143), Somalia (3,745; 99; 3,010), South Sudan (2,726; 50; 1,294), Sudan (13,653; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (8,808; 81; 4,736)
Northern (354,799; 11,427; 273,645): Algeria (51,979; 2,054; 36,578), Egypt (103,683; 5,981; 97,355), Libya (36,087; 578; 16,430), Mauritania (7,520; 161; 7,188), Morocco (133,272; 2,330; 111,036), Tunisia (22,230; 321; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (746,459; 18,264; 664,363): Angola (5,402; 195; 2,577), Botswana (3,172; 16; 710), Eswatini (5,569 111; 5,127), Lesotho (1,683; 39; 926), Malawi (5,783; 179; 4,541), Mozambique (9,049; 64; 5,736), Namibia (11,572; 123; 9,419), South Africa (681,289; 16,976; 614,781), Zambia (15,052; 333; 14,187), Zimbabwe (7,888; 228; 6,359)
Western (178,573; 2,635; 159,726): Benin (2,357, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,167; 59; 1,419), Cape Verde (6,360; 65; 5,416), Côte d'Ivoire (19,882; 120; 19,449), Gambia (3,594; 115; 2,226), Ghana (46,829; 303; 46,060), Guinea (10,754; 66; 10,098), Guinea-Bissau (2,362; 39; 1,638), Liberia (1,348; 82; 1,236), Mali (3,184; 131; 2,479), Niger (1,200; 69; 1,115), Nigeria (59,345; 1,113; 50,768), Senegal (15,068; 312; 12,751), Sierra Leone (2,269; 72; 1,706), Togo (1,854; 48; 1,392)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).