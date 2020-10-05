Trace partners with Molotov Solutions to develop its OTT platform worldwide

Trace (www.Trace.tv), the international media group dedicated to empowerment and entertainment of afro-urban people, has entrusted Molotov Solutions to develop and operate the new version of its OTT platform, TracePlay.

Using the Molotov platform, TracePlay will offer more than 25 live TV channels, 100 radio channels and some 1,000 hours of on-demand content. The platform will be distributed in 180 countries (a first for Molotov), notably in Africa, Europe, Caribbean and North and South America. When it launches early Q2 2021, it will be available in French, English and Portuguese.

TracePlay will benefit from Molotov Solution’s full application suite which has already attracted about 12 million users in France. Molotov’s technology will allow TracePlay to empower its audiences to connect with Afro-urban culture seamlessly using:

A video platform in the cloud with Live, Replay and On Demand;

A complete back office suite with interface control, content editorialization, users and offers management, and data analysis;

A flexible and robust API that seamlessly interconnects with third party applications (CRM, analytics, payments) and telecom operators to promote Trace’s content offerings on STBs and to propose a SSO login and carrier billing to users;

Mobile and tablet applications (iOS and Android), responsive browser-based web application and on large screens with Chromecast, Android TV and Apple TV ;

A proprietary video player compatible with ABR (adaptive bitrate streaming), multilingual and integrating features such as pause/resume, Start Over (return to the beginning of the current live program in 1 click), fast forward and rewind, channel hopping;

Flagship features such as multi-language, delinearization of streaming programs, radio and podcasts, personality tracking, "Watch List", In-App-Purchase, parental control, and many more.

"The digital and non-linear consumption of TV and radio channels and content continues to grow, especially among young and urban audiences who particularly enjoy Trace. We chose Molotov Solutions for the quality of its technical platform and the expertise of its team. Together, we will build the most beautiful audiovisual experience of afro-urban entertainment", said Olivier Laouchez, CEO of Trace.

"We are very pleased to support Trace in the strategic acceleration of its OTT services. This is a very comprehensive and global project, which demonstrates the scope of Molotov Solutions' services and the capabilities of its team in France and internationally", said François Le Pichon, COO of Molotov Solutions.

About Trace: Created in France in 2003 by Olivier Laouchez and French and American partners, Trace (www.Trace.tv) is an international media group exclusively dedicated to afro-urban music and culture and to the success of young people. Trace broadcasts television and radio channels, produces programs and develops mobile and digital services that are popular with 350 million users in 180 countries, particularly in Africa, Europe, Brazil, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean. Trace will soon launch Trace Academia, the world's first free online edutainment platform dedicated to vocational training. TracePlay Web: www.Trace.tv.

About Molotov: Founded by JeanDavid Blanc (creator of AlloCiné) and Pierre Lescure (founder of Canal+), Molotov (www.Molotov.tv) is an OTT distribution platform that has revolutionized access to television, and is available on all screens and connected devices . Molotov offers a unique experience combining linear and non-linear programs from more than 220 content publishers and television channels in a single interface. Selected in the French government's French Tech 120 index, in the top 10 Top Start-ups LinkedIn 2020, and awarded "Best Application of the Year" four times by App Store (Apple), Google Play (Android) and AppAnnie users, Molotov has nearly 12 million registered users after only 4 years of existence, making it the French leader in streaming program distribution. Molotov Web: www.Molotov.tv.