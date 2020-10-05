Coronavirus: Japan’s Response to COVID-19 for Developing countries

In today’s society where economic activities are sustained by the global flow of people, it is important to take measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in cooperation with the international community.

Human Security is in crisis facing the spread of infectious diseases. Japan will proactively lead international efforts in collaboration with international partners as well as through providing assistance to developing countries. Japan has also established the COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan for developing countries in order to help revitalize economic activities.