Online Grocery Market is expected to witness 15.3% CAGR (2020-2030)-Market Insights, analysis, trends and forecast
The global Online Grocery market was $176.3 Bn in 2020, and it is highly expected to reach $729.1 Bn by 2030.
Increasing demand of products with good margin is attributing towards the growth of the online grocery market. Other factors which are helping to grow are people building trust towards online grocery.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The global Online Grocery market was $176.3 Bn in 2020, and it is highly expected to reach $729.1 Bn by 2030. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3% between 2020-2030, as per the latest Global Online Grocery Market (By category - Meat & Poultry Products, Fresh Produce, Beverages & Dairy Products, Bakery, and Breakfast & Cereal. By Shopper - Generation Z, Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Silent Generation. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020 – 2030.
Market Insights
Online grocery market has shown a great surge during CoVID. Online grocery companies advantages such as curbing in between dealers, genuine products and great discounts over the products are some of the major reasons attributing towards the growth of online grocery market. Even though it has faced lot of challenges due to local grocery market but with time these grocery players are linking themselves with these online grocery platforms. This shifting pattern of dealers in grocery has also attributed towards the growth of the market positively. Also, increased third party websites where one seller can sell their products independently has increased the scope of selling in all regions. North America dominates the market with a share of more than 38.6% in 2020.
Online grocery market is getting more popularity than ever. Since we are facing a major pandemic, we are required to obtain social distancing and we can not help it. Honestly, people are literally afraid to step out of their home even if that’s for necessity. During this COVID-19, online grocery market has been providing people with the basic necessity and their grocery items maintaining all the measured precautions. So, everyone is finding it more reliable than ever. Even after this will be over, people will choose this because of the increasing working population as well as hectic schedules.
Mostly the Online Grocery market has its own amazing impact on people who do not get time. In terms of shopping online grocery, you will be able to keep a track of your spending as well.
In the recent market research reports that were published by Sheer Analytics & Insights, the Online Grocery Market has different segmentation. Geographically, the Online Grocery Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Major Players In Online Grocery Market
Key players profiled in the report include JD, Kirana Now, Amazon, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Ocado Group PLC, Sainsbury PLC, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket), Grofers India Private Limited (Grofers), Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), and among Others.
Global Online Grocery Market Has Been Segmented Into:
Global Online Grocery Market, By Category
Overview
Meat & Poultry Products
Fresh Produce
Beverages & Dairy Products
Bakery, Breakfast & Cereal
Global Online Grocery Market, By Shopper
Overview
Generation Z
Millenials
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Silent Generation
Global Online Grocery Market, By Geography
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
