Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,168 in the last 365 days.

President reiterates interest in cooperating with Lesotho

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 5 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Sunday reiterated the country's interest in exploring ways to cooperate with Lesotho in order to elevate existing relations between the two countries. ,

In a message of congratulations addressed to King Letsie III, for the 54th anniversary of the National Independence of the Kingdom of Lesotho, which is marked Sunday, João Lourenço has expressed Angola's interest in exploring existing ways of cooperation leading to progress, development and well-being of the populations of both countries.

 

João Lourenço highlighted in the message the "excellent ties of friendship and cooperation" existing between the two Southern African nations.

 

"On behalf of the Angolan people, the Government and myself, I have the honor to congratulate the people of Lesotho, the Government and Your Highness, for the celebration of the 54th anniversary of the National Independence of the Kingdom of Lesotho," reads the letter to which ANGOP had access.

 

The Angolan Head of State ends the message by expressing "good health, success and prosperity to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho".

 

Lesotho, whose capital is Maseru, is one of the 16 member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with 30,355 square kilometers and about 2.1 million inhabitants

 

,

You just read:

President reiterates interest in cooperating with Lesotho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.