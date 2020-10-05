President reiterates interest in cooperating with Lesotho

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 5 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Sunday reiterated the country's interest in exploring ways to cooperate with Lesotho in order to elevate existing relations between the two countries. ,

In a message of congratulations addressed to King Letsie III, for the 54th anniversary of the National Independence of the Kingdom of Lesotho, which is marked Sunday, João Lourenço has expressed Angola's interest in exploring existing ways of cooperation leading to progress, development and well-being of the populations of both countries.

João Lourenço highlighted in the message the "excellent ties of friendship and cooperation" existing between the two Southern African nations.

"On behalf of the Angolan people, the Government and myself, I have the honor to congratulate the people of Lesotho, the Government and Your Highness, for the celebration of the 54th anniversary of the National Independence of the Kingdom of Lesotho," reads the letter to which ANGOP had access.

The Angolan Head of State ends the message by expressing "good health, success and prosperity to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho".

Lesotho, whose capital is Maseru, is one of the 16 member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with 30,355 square kilometers and about 2.1 million inhabitants