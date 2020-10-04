Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it will host a R&D Day conference call and simultaneous webcast on October 13th, 2020 focusing on its comprehensive multi-modal approach to COVID-19.



During this 90-minute event, management will highlight continued strategic advancement, challenges, key pipeline updates and drivers of future growth in the COVID-19 space. Thirty minutes will be reserved for analyst questions. The audio webcast and transcript will be available on the Sorrento website for 30 days following the event.

Participants will include:

Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO

Dr. Mike Royal, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Mark Brunswick, SVP and Head of Regulatory and Quality

Dr. Robert Allen, SVP and Antiviral and Oncolytic Immunotherapy Development

Dr. Alexis Nahama, SVP of Corporate Development and Head of Diagnostics and Pain Management

Brian Cooley, SVP of Devices and Diagnostics

Bill Farley, VP of Business and Corporate Development

R&D Day Agenda:

Clinical Stage Products (cleared Phase 1 or Phase 2) STI-1499 (COVI-GUARD TM neutralizing antibody (nAb) against SARS-CoV-2 and its D614G Variant) STI-5656 (Abivertinib for reducing cytokine storm and associated ARDS: acute respiratory distress syndrome)





Pre-Clinical Stage Products of high interest



STI-2020 (COVI-AMG TM : affinity matured STI-1499 nAb) COVI-SHIELD TM : Additional potent nAb discovered and bi-specific nAbs under evaluation STI-2030 (Salicyn-30: a novel, orally available, small molecule inhibitor against SARS-CoV-2 infection with differentiated Mode of Action with potential for pan-coronaviruses, is discovered and selected for IND-enabling studies) STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP™: ACE2 receptor decoy protein) and its bi-specific format with STI-2020 STI-3333 (T-VIVA-19™: protein-based vaccines) STI-2099 (encoded plasmid DNA expressing STI-2020 nAb for intra-muscular administration)





Diagnostics COVI-TRACK TM : IgG/IgM Antibody Test COVI-STIX TM : Viral Antigen Test COVI-TRACE TM : HP-LAMP Molecular Detection Test



“Early this year, when we pivoted into COVID-19 product discovery and development, we decided to leverage our innovative therapeutic technology platforms, know-how and state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing capabilities to address COVID-19 from multiple and different angles,” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO for Sorrento Therapeutics. “We have built during the last few months one of the most comprehensive product pipelines for the COVID-19 continuum of care with incredible potential. We are looking forward to updating our investors and the scientific community about our progress to date.”

More information about the call-in number and how to access the conference will be shared on the Sorrento website (www.sorrentotherapeutics.com) in the upcoming days.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB™ library"), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ("CAR-T", "DAR-T"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ("Seprehvir®", “Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIDTRAP™, ACE-MAB™, COVI-MAB™, COVI-GUARD™, COVI-SHIELD™, COVI-AMG™ and T-VIVA-19™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK™, COVI-STIX™ and COVI-TRACE™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a phase 1B trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information, visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Sorrento’s pipeline and plans with respect to its clinical and pre-clinical COVID-19 programs, its COVID-19 therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates and pipeline goals, and its proprietary technology platforms and GMP manufacturing capabilities. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento’s and its subsidiaries’, affiliates’ and partners’ technologies and prospects and collaborations, including, but not limited to clinical development risks, including risks in the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; risk of difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; risks that prior test, study and trial results may not be replicated in future studies and trials; risks of manufacturing and supplying drug product; risks related to leveraging the expertise of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and partners to assist the company in the execution of its therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates’ strategies; risks related to the global impact of COVID-19; and other risks that are described in Sorrento’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sorrento’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

