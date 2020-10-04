Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (4 October 2020)

2,792 COVID-19 tests....in the last 24hrs:

Govt has ramped up testing for COVID19 in the recent weeks

The increase in testing capacity can be seen in the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours with over 2,500 tests.

Testing has been decentralized with more districts acquiring COVID19 testing capabilities through increased platforms for testing e.g Gene expert machine used for testing TB is also being used for covid 19 testing.

“We expect a further increase the number of tests when the new lab at levy start testing next week” Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya recently disclosed when he commissioned the new ulta morden ZAMBIA National Public Heath Reference Laboratory with capacity to test 3000 COVID19 samples daily.

Government through the Ministry of Health has further highlighted community sensitization to increase demand for COVID19 testing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

