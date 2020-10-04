Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,077 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (3 October 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 3 October 2020 confirm 146 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 8,808. 

  • 2 new COVID-19 deaths; from Kampala and Gulu. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 81. 
  • Recoveries: 4,736 #STAYSAFEUG

The breakdown of the new cases are:

Contacts and Alerts (83):  Masaka (61), Kampala (11), Gulu (4), Arua (1), Buikwe (1), Buvuma (1), Jinja (1), Luwero (1), Moyo (1), Adjumani (1) 

Returnees (63): from Oman (44), Jordan (12), Saudi Arabia (5) and South Sudan (2)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (3 October 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.