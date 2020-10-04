Commander urges police-citizen relationship

Caxito, ANGOLA, October 4 - National police general commander Paulo de Almeida has called on defence and security forces for high sense of responsibility towards society so that the citizen feel at home and closer to the police.,

Paulo de Almeida launched the appeal on Saturday in the northern Bengo province, during his visit to the region, stating that police-citizen relationship enables greater coverage in crime prevention.

It is unthinkable that police can cover the national territory,” said Paulo de Almeida, “ who quoted the example of some local communes and municipalities, with a population of around 80,000 inhabitants, being manned by two or four police officers only.

The commander also stressed the enormous responsibilities of his staff to improve control and security mechanisms, as some gang members flee Luanda escaping from police persecution.

The visit also enabled the Commander-General to show solidarity with the national police in Bengo province, in this period of covid-19 pandemic.

Some 423 police officers were promoted to degrees of chief inspectors.

The commander also promoted first and second deputy-chiefs and second ranked agents.

He delivered bio-safety material and computer equipment to the provincial Command.