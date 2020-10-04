Angola supports strengthening of women's role in combat covid-19

New York, ANGOLA, October 4 - Angola has defended the urgent need for the countries to work together on improving the role and participation of women in tackling the crisis caused by Covid-19, building social cohesion and strengthening of societies with peace and sustainable development.,

.

The country’s stance was expressed Friday at the meeting of Women African Leaders Network (AWLN) by the Angola's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Maria de Jesus Ferreira described the crisis as setback for many gains related to gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.

Angolan ambassador said that the situation has a negative impact on political stability and peace-building process in many regions.

Therefore, she added, it exacerbates the vulnerability of women in some issues, such as unemployment, digital exclusion, gender-based violence and exclusion from decision-making positions.

The diplomat said that despite the measures adopted by Angola to contain the spread of the virus, the country has, so far, 5.211 positive cases of Covid-19, 189 deaths, 2.215 recovered and 2,807 actives.

Stressing the government’s effort to curb the pandemic, the diplomat mentioned the State of Emergency, declared by the President João Lourenço, aimed to confine many people at their homes to reduce contamination risk among people.

The measures also feature the creation of the Multi-Sector Commission to ensure the prevention and combat pandemic, the creation of a National Plan of Contingency and the Decree on the situation of Public Calamity, in force in the country.

AWLN meeting discussed ways to improve the role of the female class in governance and leadership in responding to covid-19 and thereby promoting their political and economic empowerment, as well as increasing the executions outlooks for girls and adolescents.

Women African Leaders Network was launched at UN's headquarters on July 2, 2017 under the African Union's initiative – at the time the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teté António, was permanent observer at the UN Women.