Gotham Cleaners Offers Blanket Service to New York City Restaurants and Businesses

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Dry-Cleaning Leader is Helping New York Operators Bring in Outdoor Dining Revenue into Winter as New York Begins to Reopen Indoor Dining Services

On Sept. 30, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced indoor dining in New York City is allowed to resume with a 25 percent occupancy limit. With the coming winter and temperatures expecting to drop, colder nights will further impact New York’s hospitality and retail outdoor dining services and revenue stream. To help make ends meet, Gotham Cleaners, a New York leader in the dry-cleaning industry, is now offering blanket service to help restaurants and businesses make patrons feel more comfortable, and warm, eating outside.

“Like everybody, we are looking to extend the season as much as possible, because we know people want to sit outside,” says Cory Perlson. “We are trying to find this balance of ‘yes, we’re in the middle of COVID-19, but we’re also trying to have some sort of normal restaurant life.’ We are doing what we can to help operators extend outdoor dining while facing the realities of New York in the winter.”

Gotham Cleaners packages the blankets in an air-tight sealing plastic before delivering to operators. For patrons, they will physically be the only ones to touch the blankets inside the packaging after being sealed. For operators, Gotham Cleaners has daily pickup and laundry services for quick and efficient turndown service. Trained workers disinfect the blankets and return them in sealed plastic ready for the next patron.

Gotham Cleaners currently provides blanket service to many of the top restaurants and operators in New York.

“Growing our business means continually meeting the needs of our valued customers. We are here to provide warmth and the ability to dine outside in a welcoming atmosphere. It is the best way to ensure personal comfort and create a relaxing experience,” adds Perlson.

For more information about Gotham Cleaners, please visit www.gothamcleaners.com.

About Gotham Cleaners

Based in New York, Gotham Cleaners is a leader in the dry cleaning industry. The full-service company utilizes state-of-the-art technology in its plant’s computerized machinery and services more than 100 Hotels and Restaurants, with a facility open 365 days a year.

Media Contact

Company Name: Gotham Cleaners

Contact Person: Cory Perlson

Email: Cory@Gothamcleaners.com

Country: United States

Website: GothamCleaners.com



