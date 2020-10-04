Manufacture COVID Supply - DONY Launches Fullline of PPE: Face Mask, Disposable Protective Coverall, Isolation Gown Suit
New Protective Gown & Coverall Join Antibacterial Cloth Face Mask In Dony Garment’s Collection Of PPE In Response To Global COVID-19 Health Crisis
HO CHI MINH, SAIGON, VIETNAM, October 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam-Based Garment Manufacturer Welcomes International Customers To Discover Its Array Of High-Quality, Affordable Products
— Mr. Henry Pham - CEO of Dony Garment
Dony Garment, a garment manufacturer based in Vietnam with more than ten years of expertise in exporting high-quality garments to order, announces that it is now offering protective clothing products in response to the global COVID-19 health pandemic. Adding to Dony Garment’s line of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items, including its top-selling antibacterial cloth face masks, the manufacturer will now offer customers with disposable protective gowns and coveralls to protect the safety of the wearer and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
With the addition of the medical protective clothing items, Dony Garment has become the new authority in providing international customers with their high-quality and affordable manufacturing needs.
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including medical equipment and PPE,” said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment. “At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new protective clothing items for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.”
The DONY Mask:
The DONY Mask provides the highest level of COVID-19 protection with a bacterial filtration efficiency of over 99%. And that’s not all:
- UV Protection of up to 99.95%
- Sterilized prior to packaging
- Perfect Water Resistance
- Air Resistance greater than requirements across Europe
- Elasticity over 2x higher than usual masks
The three-ply mask has passed the stringent standards required to export in the USA and Europe and has achieved CE, FDA, TUV Reach, and DGA certification. The Dony Mask is available for sale as wholesale, bulk, or as branded items, including a custom logo, label, or other private design.
"Dony Mask shared to us through a sister company in Europe and I was interested in the idea of cloth mask reusable, washable, anti-splash, and anti-bacterial to promote and sell to the middle east and gulf area as we have 15 years experience selling this region and have good access to different distributors and business partners.
Dony is committed, fulfilling on time and customer concentric.
Our experience with Dony is good and encouraged us to search the possibility to deal with other Vietnamese companies of trusted reputation in other business angles and categories." - Mohamed Eiwida Pharmacist - General Manager - Egylava s. r. o.
Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.
“Our experience in the fashion industry has given us insights into what makes a PPE garment comfortable and economical to produce,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Our goal with the new coveralls and gowns is to provide clothing that is effective in the extreme, but also lightweight enough to enable productive healthcare work.”
DONY’s Disposable Protective Coverall is designed to provide head-to-toe protection while keeping you comfortable as you focus on your business’s priorities. Some of the Coverall’s features include:
- Breathable Material: High-quality fabric that allows air passage without exposure.
- Waterproof: Restricts the passage of liquid, blood, and other pathogens.
- Siamese Hood Design: Increases protection by covering the top and rear of the head.
- Elastic Cuffs: Leaves arms less exposed while providing for personalized comfort.
- Elastic Waist: Suitable for all body types and adjustable as needed.
- Elastic Facial Opening: Less facial exposure, designed to operate in tandem with masks.
- Zip Fly Design: Zipper has its own fabric cover, for an extra layer of protection.
- Shoe Covers: True head-to-toe protection with adjustable shoe covers.
- Lightweight: Avoid fatigue with PPE that doesn’t weigh you down.
The DONY Isolation Gown:
If your budget is tight or you need protection that is quickly removable, DONY has also developed a DONY Isolation Gown. The Isolation Gown provides the same level of protection for your torso, without the head covering or shoe coverings of the DONY Coverall. Like the Coverall, the Isolation Gown comes in various sizes to suit the needs of different persons.
“In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products,” notes Henry Pham - CEO Dony Garment. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US has inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more."
“Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for."
About DONY GARMENT COMPANY:
Dony Garment specializes in manufacturing garments to order and has more than ten years of export experience in uniforms, fashion, workwear, and PPE. Dony is one of Vietnam’s largest domestic uniform manufacturers, and internationally, they are one of the main suppliers for the largest fashion and uniform companies in the world. Based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, the city is one of the world’s well-known garment markets that regularly exports to over the world.
Dony Mask has exclusive distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, and has already shipped across the world, to countries including the USA, France, KSA, UK, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Jodan, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Egypt, and Japan. Orders vary in size from 500 to 50,000 pieces.
