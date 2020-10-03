SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 20-cv-23643, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired: (a) Lexin American depositary shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about December 21, 2017 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017, and August 24, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased Lexin securities (a) Lexin American depositary shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO; or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017, and August 24, 2020, you have until November 9, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Lexin, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in China, offering various loans and financial services to consumers.

On November 13, 2017, Lexin filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on December 20, 2017 (the “Registration Statement”).

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of a material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lexin overstated its growth prospects and metrics; (ii) Lexin engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (iii) following the COVID-19 pandemic, Lexin maintained low delinquency rates by providing borrowers in default new funds to make payments; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On August 25, 2020, shortly after markets opened, Grizzly Research (“Grizzly”) issued a research report on Lexin alleging, among other issues, that the Company reported “unfathomably low” delinquency rates by providing borrowers in default new funds to make payments and that Lexin engaged in undisclosed related party transactions. The Grizzly report further alleged that a review of Lexin’s web traffic called into question the Company’s purported growth.

On this news, Lexin’s ADS price fell $0.47 per share, or 5.52%, to close at $8.04 per share on August 25, 2020.

As of the time this Complaint was filed, the price of Lexin ADSs continues to trade below the Offering price, damaging investors.

