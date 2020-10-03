New Potter County Bridge Now Open to Traffic

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new Potter County bridge opened to traffic late this afternoon. Crews have been working since late August to replace the bridge, which spans a tributary of Pine Creek on Route 1001 (Sweden Hill Road) in Ulysses Township. Replacing the structure improves its condition rating from “poor” to “good”.

With the bridge open to traffic, a detour using Route 449 and Route 6 will be lifted. PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and detour.

Overall work included demolition of the old bridge, placement of a new concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. L.C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, NY has been the contractor on this $768,000 job.

Work on this job was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

