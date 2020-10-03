New Potter County Bridge Now Open to Traffic

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new Potter County bridge opened to traffic late this afternoon. Crews have been working since late August to replace the bridge, which spans a tributary of Pine Creek on Route 1001 (Sweden Hill Road) in Ulysses Township. Replacing the structure improves its condition rating from “poor” to “good”.

With the bridge open to traffic, a detour using Route 449 and Route 6 will be lifted. PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and detour.

Overall work included demolition of the old bridge, placement of a new concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. L.C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, NY has been the contractor on this $768,000 job.

Work on this job was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

