Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

4:55PM CT on October 3, 2020

 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

 

LINCOLN –Today, Governor Pete Ricketts in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

 

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, October 4, 2020. The President's proclamation can be found here.

 

