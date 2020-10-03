For Immediate Release:

4:55PM CT on October 3, 2020

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

LINCOLN –Today, Governor Pete Ricketts in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, October 4, 2020. The President's proclamation can be found here.

