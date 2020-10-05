SC Markets creates a new revolution on high speculative investment
SC Markets creates a new revolution on high speculative investmentHONG KONG, CHINA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During challenging financial times, many investors, brokers, buyers, and sellers tend to look for the easiest way to secure their investment and capital gains. 2020 has seen a magnitude of challenges face the world economy, with some developed nations struggling to shake the burdens caused by the global pandemic.
Strategico Capital Markets or SC Markets has rapidly changed broker investments, with low spread, swap, and specialized PAMM Accounts – what can this mean for new investors and brokers and how do you know if this is the right choice for you?
Although a financial investment, trading, and engaging in financial securities such as selling or purchasing stocks or bonds have always been extremely lucrative, many investors are now more skeptical about their investments, and are willing to move their investments to a more established and trusted group of capital markets.
How do SC Markets differ from other capital markets or Hedge Funding?
“SC Markets was designed and established by traders and for traders, that’s why our management are well-trained and have years of experience in trading. Currently, our PAMM Account Scheme is a better and higher performing alternative to Hedge Funds. SC Markets are one of the only brokers who propose certified accounts statistics, more freedom to choose and trade, while also having a team of highly skilled managers assisting you,” tells David Ruscelli, CEO of SC Markets.
Hedge Funding makes it easy for buyers, sellers, and investors to run active investments. Although these investing ventures may carry more risk, as hedge fund managers tend to say they can beat market offers, SC Markets and PAMM Account Schemes can offer higher flexibility, even during uncertain economic times.The company has openly shared that its certified professional account statistics have seen a growth of 30% annually, and in some cases even more.
What are the limitations to SC Markets?
2020 has seen many investors and brokers struggle to close off the year with positive returns. Because SC Markets leverage the use of professional skill and their market influence, the core of the business is to ensure those willing to invest and grow, can do so – with fewer limitations and more capital gain.
SC Markets has seen major success, offering better and more convenient access to CFD liquidity, with IS Prime being its primary liquidity partner and Saxo Bank. Better access, and more freedom to trade, even for those who don’t have any experience, make it easier to garner more interested investors.
Can IS Prime provide strategic capital management for long term investment?
Having built a reputation for their skilled staff and broker management, SC Markets have always looked for better and more flexible ways for customers to grow their investment. IS Prime offers aggregation with roughly 20 Banks and ECN’s, allowing a very fast trading execution.
Safe of Funds
SC Markets is member of Pure Fintech Group, licensed from various authorities worldwide: VFSA, Bafin, Cysec, CSSF and FCA.
Choosing either-or, which is better for low spread and high return investment?
In some cases, many brokers will tend to offer a veil of high capital return, with low risk, but as many markets struggle to meet yearly growth expectations, certain hedge fund schemes may become extremely risky when your options are very limited.
SC Markets work on a simplified platform, managing customers’ funds and financial investments on a more segregated basis. What this can mean for those looking to have easier access to their gains, is that SC Markets keep customer’s funds in various top international banks. This makes it more reliable and attractive for those looking to have a wide range of professional brokers and certified yearly expansions.
Achievements - in 2020 alone, SC Markets won these awards:
Best Online Brokers
Best Forex Brokers
Best CFD Brokers
Best Brokers for Beginners
Best MetaTrader Brokers
Best Forex Trading Accounts
Best CFD Trading Accounts
Best Forex Brokers Australia
Best Forex Brokers UK
To review SC Markets and their achievements, you can visit their website at, www.scmarkets.capital
David Ruscelli
Strategico Capital Markets
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here