NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502507
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: September 26, 2020, at approximately 1018 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripton Rd. in the Town of Lincoln
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: UNK
AGE: UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNK
VICTIM: Lisa Gusakov
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26, 2020, at approximately 1018 hours, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a theft on Ripton Rd., in the Town of Lincoln. The victim, Lisa Gusakov (43), advised multiple yard signs with varying political statements written on them were stolen by an unknown male. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can identify the subject involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-388-4919.