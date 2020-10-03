NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502507

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 26, 2020, at approximately 1018 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripton Rd. in the Town of Lincoln

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: UNK

AGE: UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNK

VICTIM: Lisa Gusakov

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 26, 2020, at approximately 1018 hours, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a theft on Ripton Rd., in the Town of Lincoln. The victim, Lisa Gusakov (43), advised multiple yard signs with varying political statements written on them were stolen by an unknown male. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can identify the subject involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-388-4919.