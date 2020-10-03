Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (3 October 2020)
Active cases: 1,246 New cases: 5 New tests: 60 Total confirmed: 3,590 Recovered: 2,226 (+2) Deaths: 115 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,125 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,246 New cases: 5 New tests: 60 Total confirmed: 3,590 Recovered: 2,226 (+2) Deaths: 115 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.