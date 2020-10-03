Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (2 October 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 2 October 2020 confirm 171 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 8,662. Recoveries: 4,546.

The breakdown of the new cases are:

117 contacts and alerts: Masaka (43), Kampala (28), Jinja (10), Kole (12), Bukwo (10), Lira (3), Apac (2), Kisoro (2), Mukono (1), Namisindwa (1), Tororo (3), Wakiso (1), Busia (1)

54 returnees: from Jordan (48), Oman (5), UAE (1).