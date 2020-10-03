Head of state congratulates Durão Barroso on his appointment as GAVI president

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 3 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço congratulated Friday José Manuel Durão Barroso on his appointment as the chairman of the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI). ,

“On behalf of Angolan people and on my own I convey deep congratulation to Your Excellency for your well deserved appointment as GAVI president”, states João Lourenço in his massage addressed to the former Portuguese Prime-Minister and former president of European Union.

In the document reached ANGOP, the Angolan Statesman highlights that the satisfaction at the appointment of Durão Barroso “is expansive due to the fact of sharing the same language and big goals for protection of the people health”.

He described the nomination as particularly relevant in view of GAVI role in mobilising funds and promoting agreements with competent entities in development and production of vaccines to fight against childhood illness and recently to allow the poorer countries to have access to the vaccine against the covid-19 pandemic.

Angolan president states that the task is urgent because of the consequences caused by the disease to health and the impact on economy of all countries.

João Lourenço believes that Angola will also have access to these vaccines through COVAX initiative of which it subscribes and is committed to preparing conditions, so that this process cover all people at risk in the country.

“We are aware that your capacity and the largest experience at high level executive posts will ensure success of this and other initiatives favouring the children and the most vulnerable people of the society that, without the interventions of organisations such as GAVI, would remain excluded from the access to benefits the science and technology might offer”, stressed the president.

Angola has since 2002 a long partnership with GAVI, at time the latter started its support to the country in expansion of child vaccination to the most disadvantages populations, mainly in rural areas.

In 2006-2015, GAVI supported the country with more than USD 100 aimed to fund the new vaccination introduction through a mechanism of gradual co-finance between the Government of Angola and this body, which allowed the Angolan State to gradually take on the cost of the vaccines.

Currently, the GAVI support remains to intensify the routine vaccination, the acquisition of a cold chain, the training of human resources in logistics, epidemiological surveillance, and the information system, among others.

“The post-transition plan 2019-2022 is being implemented with a USD 20 million budget. And we expect it will ensure a universal coverage in vaccination and Primary Health Care”, the president stated in his massage.