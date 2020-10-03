Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President congratulates Germany on Unity Day

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 3 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço congratulated Saturday the German people and Government on the 30th anniversary of the national day, Unity Day of the Federal Republic of Germany, celebrated on October 03.,

The congratulation is contained  in a message sent to Chancellor Angela Merkel, on behalf of the people, the Angolan Executive and his own.

 

Joao Lourenço said he was pleased to note "all the positive developments occurred in the history of Germany and Europe in the past three decades , in the course of which the reunification of Germany was consolidated, having a great impact on world stability, peace and security ".

In the document that ANGOP had access to, João Lourenço highlights the boosting role of Africa's economic growth that Germany has been playing with initiatives that, he believes, will have a stimulating effect on the progress and development of the African continent.

Finally, the Angolan Head of State expresses hope that the dynamics that characterise relations between Angola and Germany will intensify, resulting in important reciprocal benefits.

 

