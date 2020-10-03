Development bank of Angola gets new Board

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 3 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Friday a new Board of directors for Development Bank of Angola (BDA), a public finance institution created to support the sustained economic growth in the country. ,

The board comprises António Sozinho (non-executive manager and Chairman of the board of directors), as well as the non-executive managers Samahina de Sousa da Silva Saúde, Leonel Felisberto da Silva, Constantino Manuel dos Santos and José Aníbal Lopes Rocha.

For the Executive Commission, Joao Lourenço appointed Henda Essanju Inglês the executive manager and chairperson of the Executive Commission.

Elizabeth Fernanda João Sungani David Kinanga, Mariana José Sebastião de Aragão and Clemente de Oliveira Paulo went to the position of executive managers.

Prior, the head of State fired the BDA Board of Directors.

Ceased their duties were Henda Essanju Inglês as the president of board of directors and the executive managers Mariana José Sebastião de Aragão, Elizabeth Fernanda João Sungani David Kinanga and Samahina de Sousa da Silva Saúde.

Also dismissed were non executive managers Amândio Vaz Velho, José Aníbal Lopes Rocha, Leonel Felisberto da Silva, Constantino Manuel dos Santos and Adérito Belmiro Correia.