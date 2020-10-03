TYDCO Launches Game-Changing Platform for Freelance Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

The platform is the ultimate resource for stylists throughout Australia.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand-new website, TYDCO , is pleased to announce the official launch of its specialized platform designed for freelance makeup artists and hairstylists in Australia.TYDCO is an exclusive platform solely for beauty and barber professionals in Australia who are interested in reaching more clients, booking more appointments, and building their freelance beauty business. The platform helps to make selling makeup and hairstyling services effortless by enabling users to showcase their talents and be recognised as professionals in the industry.“At TYDCO, we understand that freelancing may be difficult to gain new and existing clients, especially when you are new to the industry,” say Mohammed and Chris, TYDCO’s two founders. “As such, we have created an exclusive platform allowing you to gain exposure and be seen as gurus in the industry. Whether you are a makeup artist in Melbourne, or a hairstylist in Sydney, TYDCO has made it possible for you to unlock a larger customer base who will see you and the quality services you have to offer.”TYDCO’s exemplary platform provides users (both stylists and clients) with a host of useful features and benefits, including:Quick and easy to useSpecific platform built exclusively for beauty freelancersFreedom and flexibility to choose your own hoursIncrease earning potential with exclusive TYDCO featuresGain access to more customersAnd so much more!For more information about TYDCO, or to sign up for this exclusive service, please visit www.tydco.com.au About the CompanyTYDCO is a dedicated online platform designed for hairstylists and makeup artists to showcase their talents and recruit new clients. The platform is currently available for stylists throughout Australia, though the company has plans for future expansion to other countries.