Introducing the Foldio360 Smart Dome: an Ingenious All-In-One Solution for High Quality Product Photos

The perfect solution for jewelry designers and photographers, the Smart Dome helps create top-notch photos with 360-degree content.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Orangemonkie team is pleased to announce that its latest innovative product for photographers will be launched on Kickstarter on October 5th, 2020 . As a culmination of the company’s highly successful Foldio studio series line, the Foldio360 Smart Dome is designed for professional and amateur photographers who want to take high-quality photos of their products without having to spend thousands of dollars.“We’re tremendously proud of the Smart Dome,” says Orangemonkie spokesperson Lisa Kim. “We’ve created an all-in-one solution for 360 degree product photography - there’s no other product out there that can possible compare. It will be a life-changer for photographers everywhere.”The Smart Dome was created specifically for jewelry photography, but can be used for any type of product. Kim explains that the innovative dual shell, dome-shaped structure diffuses the light in the interior. This eliminates shadows and light reflection and creates a precise and uniform lighting effect.“It’s so easy to use, you don’t even need to be a photographer,” Kim adds. “And it’s such a timesaver!”The Foldio360 Smart Dome offers users the ability to control and take automatic 360 photos with a smartphone, DSLR, or PC. It automatically adapts to the product and its environment to create the world’s finest images, while being exceptionally easy to use, with a built-in mechanical turntable and automatic 360 shooting.The team has launched several successful Kickstarter projects in the past, and is offering generous bonuses to early backers. For more information about this remarkable product, visit the Kickstarter page About OrangemonkieOn a mission to bring professional photography tools to all people, the Orangemonkie team consists of creative young people from California and South Korea. Since 2011, the team has produced multiple successful Kickstarter projects, the latest of which is a combination of all previous products, an all-in-one solution for product photographers called the Foldio360 Smart Dome.