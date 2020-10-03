Angola spends over USD 141 million on AC imports

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 3 - Angola spent USD 141. 3 million on import of air conditioning (AC) devices and respective fittings in January 2018-August 2019 period, Trade and Industry minister has said. ,

Victor Fernandes was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the inauguration of an electrical appliance assembly plant by the president of Republic Joao Lourenço, on Friday.

Owned by the Angolan business group ICC, the unit is located in the Industrial Hub of Luanda’s Viana municipality and has the capacity to assemble 300 different devices per day.

The Angolan State also spent USD 147.1 on the import of chest freezers, fridges and materials for the production of cold appliances.

He said that the country is gradually increasing the national production of various goods and services, as well as reducing imports and promotion of exports.

The official also said ICC - Angola and other projects in other parts of the country is working on the perspective of exporting its products made in (made in) Angola to the so-called first world markets".

The Minister of Commerce and Industry announced the formal inauguration of the remaining industries in the same branch, soon.

Victor Fernandes believes in reviving the industry and generation of more jobs, especially for youth, with stress to Production Support, Export Diversification and Import Replacement Programme (PRODESI).

On the other hand, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio dos Santos, acknowledged that Angola is much more open to investment.

He explained that the Angolan Executive, along with the private sector, is doing everything so that investors can create jobs, especially for young people, despite covid-19 pandemic.

With the entry into operation of this factory, the prices of household appliances in the national market may stabilize he stressed.