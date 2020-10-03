Alliance Courier Service LLC. Receives Five Million Dollars in Investment to Expand its Shipping Network Across the U.S.

THE COMPANY TAKES GREAT PRIDE IN BLENDING INNOVATION WITH TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE THE ULTIMATE E-COMMERCE EXPERIENCE TO ITS CLIENTS & THEIR CUSTOMERS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO of Alliance Courier Service LLC . has proudly announced that up to 80% of customer returns can be returned back to inventory for further resale. This claim by the CEO Senen Archbold has surfaced as a great news for the e-commerce businesses using the services of Alliance Courier Service, as it will save them a great deal of time and money. Alliance Courier Service LLC. is a US based high tech shipping and logistics service provider, with a primary aim to help online businesses through the provision of its cloud-based order fulfillment and shipping platform.“With our cutting edge software and technological tools, we have been able to observe that up to 80% of customer returns can be returned back to inventory for further resale.” Said Senen Archbold, the Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Courier Service, LLC, while talking about the customer returns. “Here at the Alliance Courier Service, we make sure that our valued clients can access reliable and affordable U.S.-based purchase return services, and if their customers return something, it does not become a major problem for our clients.” He added. According to the CEO of Alliance Courier Service, this will help the business owners in saving time and money.In addition, the team of Alliance Courier Service ensures that its clients can easily access reliable and affordable U.S.-based purchase return services. Moreover, it also protects and prevents the business owners from processing and storing faulty and wrong purchases on their own. Instead, the team receives and inspects the returned items to help its clients classify accurately, which ultimately results in reducing wastage.“To help our valued clients from around the world, we also make sure that saleable items are returned back into their FBA inventory fast, which results in improving their ROI.” Said the spokesperson of Alliance Courier Service, while talking about the customer returns. “We also ensure that our clients receive instant access to photo-based returns inspection reports.” He added. According to the spokesperson, this also restores and enhances the faith of customers into the companies, as they get quality customer service and timely response to their returns. Other services offered by the company include order fulfilment, drop shipping, Amazon returns, Amazon preparation services, and mail forwarding, etc. The software and other technological tools along with a network of remote shipping agents across the USA make Alliance Courier Service one of the most reliable player in the market for the e-commerce industry.For more information and to get started, please visit the website of Alliance Courier Service at: