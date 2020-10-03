ALLIANCE COURIER SERVICE LLC. OFFERS AMAZON COMPLIANCE GOODS PREPARATION SERVICES FOR AMAZON SELLERS

AMAZON IS THE BACKBONE OF THE MODERN E-COMMERCE UNIVERSE & HAVING A COMPLIANCE WITH AMAZON TAKES AN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS TO THE NEXT LEVEL

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Courier Service LLC . has proudly announced that it is offering Amazon Compliance goods preparation services for the growing number of Amazon Sellers from around the world. Alliance Courier Service LLC. is emerging as a reliable US based high tech shipping and logistics service provider, and it has also received a major investment of USD $5 Million from private investors to grow and expand its network of remote shipping agents across the United States. Based in Chicago, Alliance Courier Service LLC also helps online businesses based around the e-commerce industry with its cloud-based order fulfillment and shipping platform that is based on cutting-edge technology.“We are pleased to announce that we are now offering Amazon compliance goods preparation services for the growing number of Amazon sellers from around the world.” said the spokesperson of Alliance Courier Service LLC., while talking about the Amazon Compliance goods preparation service offered by the company. “The Amazon sellers signing up with us can also take great advantage of our practical and highly reliable logistics solutions.” He added. According to the company spokesperson, Alliance Courier Service is dedicated to serving the e-commerce sector and online shopping industry by providing innovative and technologically superior tools and solutions for the emerging startups and the established businesses.In addition, fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a highly effective way to showcase the online inventory in front of the American shoppers. For those located inside the United States or anywhere else in the world, having this compliance with the most remarkable online shopping platform is a great advantage for the business. Amazon’s impressive infrastructure and reputation ranging from Prime membership with free delivery to the secure payment system trusted by millions has changed the world of e-commerce and preparing a business for Amazon compliance is critical for its success in this extremely competitive industry.“FBA requires that products are ready to be shipped upon arrival at the fulfillment center, and if you fail to do this, they can fine you for non-compliance or even refuse to accept your inventory.” Said the spokesperson of Alliance Courier Service LLC., while talking about the compliance. “We struggle hard to provide a memorable shopping and shipping experience for the customers of our valued clients from around the world, and we are grateful for the support of our valued clients in this regard. Other services offered by the company include order fulfilment, drop shipping, Amazon returns, and mail forwarding, etc.For more information and to get started, please visit the website of Alliance Courier Service, LLC at:Or Click the link below to view the Amazon Preparation Services offered by the company: