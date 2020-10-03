Alliance Courier Service LLC. Receives Five Million Dollars in Investment to Expand its Shipping Network Across the U.S.

THE COMPANY TAKES GREAT PRIDE IN BLENDING INNOVATION WITH TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE THE ULTIMATE E-COMMERCE EXPERIENCE TO ITS CLIENTS & THEIR CUSTOMERS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Courier Service LLC . has proudly announced that it has recently received a major investment of $5 Million for the extension of its growing network of shipping agents across the United States. These five million dollars have been invested by private investors, and this investment will play a major role in making the company’s reach more effective nationwide in the US. Alliance Courier Service LLC. is a US based high tech shipping and logistics service provider, with a primary aim to help online businesses through the provision of its cloud-based order fulfillment and shipping platform.“We are delighted to announce that we have received another investment to expand our remote shipping operations in the United States, and our team expresses its immense gratitude to our investors for this game-changing investment.” Said the spokesperson of Alliance Courier Service LLC., while talking about this recent investment of USD $5 Million. “We take great pride in offering a wide range of practical and highly reliable logistics solutions for the e-commerce business, and we are committed to serve this booming industry of online shopping by providing innovative and technologically superior tools and solutions.” He added.In addition, the services offered by Alliance Courier Service LLC. cover everything ranging from from order picking to packing and shipping to designated addresses. Moreover, the services offered by Alliance Courier Service LLC. also include returns management and mail preparation services for startups and established e-commerce based businesses of all sizes. The flagship solution offered by Alliance Courier Service LLC. is its high-end order management software, which basically makes a huge difference when it comes to efficient management of orders and delivering each shipment on time. Besides this software, the company also provides technology-enabled shipping network of qualified and efficient agents across the United States.“Our goal is to leave the customers of our valued e-commerce based clients with a memorable shopping experience, which is why we have a dedicated network of agents situated in strategic shipping agent locations across the USA.” Said the spokesperson of Alliance Courier Service, LLC., while talking about the company’s network of agents. “Our state of the art order management and inventory monitoring software along with our shipping network enables us to handle orders of all sizes from any location in the US.” He added. Other services offered by the company include order fulfilment, drop shipping, Amazon returns, Amazon preparation services, and mail forwarding, etc.For more information and to get started, please visit the website of Alliance Courier Service, LLC at: