Indy Health Debuts First Two Medicare Part D Plans for 2021
Independent Pharmacy/Pharmacy Organization-Owned Part D Plans Offer Transparent, Affordable and Cost-Effective Alternatives to Traditional Medicare D ChoicesHOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative alternative to traditional Medicare D plans will be available to seniors during the 2020 Medicare Open Enrollment period October 15 - December 7. Indy Health, an independent pharmacy and pharmacy organization-owned insurer, will roll out its first two Medicare D plans for seniors in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Indy Health is domiciled in Arkansas.
Indy Health SaverRx plan is the basic plan for seniors eligible for Medicare D prescription drug coverage who are currently or would like to receive their medications from independent pharmacies of their choice. A standard Medicare Part D plan, it will receive auto assigned members by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS), who oversee the enrollment period. Although eligible individual may enroll, SaverRx is an option for enrollees who are eligible to receive extra help with premiums and co-pays.
Indy Health’s EliteRx builds off the foundation of the SaverRx program but provides a cost effective alternative to other plans in the marketplace. Both plans feature independent pharmacies as preferred providers where members pay lower co-pays. Other pharmacies are also available in the Indy Health network.
“What makes our plans unique is the emphasis on personalized pharmacy care,” said Laura Atkinson, Indy Health’s Chair of the Board. “Quality health care begins with the relationship between the patient and the provider. Indy Health utilizes its 22,000 plus independent pharmacy network to provide enhanced patient care and services. The focus is on providing quality care with affordable plans and better medication coverage.
“Local pharmacies are the true health hubs of their community, especially for seniors,” said Amanda Peterson, Indy Health CEO. “Our goal is to make it easy for our plan enrollees to receive their medications from the pharmacies where they’ve built relationships, sometimes over generations. At a time when other plans are working to move their members to mail order, we’re here to demonstrate the time-honored tradition of working with your pharmacist is the best way to receive quality care and save money at the pharmacy counter.”
Medicare Open Enrollment begins October 15th and will run through December 7, 2020. Patients will be able to select either SaverRx or EliteRx at the time of enrollment. For more information or plan details, visit IndyHealthIns.com.
