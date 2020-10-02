Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on State Board of Elections Litigation

For Immediate Release: Friday, October 2, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement:

“This afternoon, a North Carolina Superior Court judge approved the consent judgment the State Board of Elections negotiated with the plaintiffs. The Court declared that the agreement was a good faith compromise, rejecting any claims of collusion. The purpose of the agreement is to keep voters safe and healthy, ensure that every proper vote counts, bring certainty to the election, and honor North Carolina law. We hope that all parties will respect the result and allow voters to have the certainty and finality they deserve.”

