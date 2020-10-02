Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,386 in the last 365 days.

Former Employee Charged

MOUNTAIN CITY – A former employee of the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) has been arrested after trying to bring drugs into the facility.  Charles McMillian had worked at the prison for only three months when he was stopped by checkpoint officers after institutional investigators received an anonymous tip and found in possession of 3.1 grams of meth and two electronic cigarettes.   McMillian was taken into custody by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of drugs.  His employment was terminated immediately.

“The introduction of contraband into our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise, and the public,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.  “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband, whether it is an inmate, visitor, or staff."

You just read:

Former Employee Charged

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.