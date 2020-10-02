Draganfly’s Portfolio of Transport Canada Approved Drones Now Includes AeroVironment’s Quantix Mapper Hybrid VTOL UAS

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce Transport Canada’s recent acceptance of the Quantix’s safety assurance declaration for flight in advanced operations.



Draganfly is the exclusive worldwide commercial distributor of the Quantix Mapper RPAS, which is now the fifth aircraft in Draganfly’s fleet that meets Transport Canada’s safety assurance certification for RPAS advanced flight operations. Acceptance as an approved aircraft for advanced flight operations allows for more flexibility and flights in controlled airspace.

This approval permits the versatile Quantix Mapper UAV system, which is a fixed wing drone that takes off and lands like a multi-rotor and covers up to 400 acres per flight, to be utilized for advanced operations within controlled airspace.

“We are excited about the Quantix Mapper being accepted for advanced flight operations within Canada”, said Cory Baker, Draganfly’s Production Manager. “This safety assurance approval expands the operational effectiveness of the Quantix, making it a more viable solution for more users.”

The Quantix Mapper joins the portfolio of Draganfly’s North American-made multi-rotor RPAS platforms, such as the Draganflyer Commander, that have already been approved for advanced flights in Canada. This approval occurs as Draganfly continues to expand access to the Quantix Mapper through its direct-to-consumer efforts and its international dealer network.

Corporate Update

Draganfly has filed an offering statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to conduct a Regulation A+ offering of units of Draganfly in the United States. Each unit would be priced in the context of the market at closing in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, will be subject to a nine month hold and be comprised of one common share of Draganfly (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at a 50% premium to the rolling close price of the offering. The warrant is exercisable for up to twenty-four months. Utilizing Regulation A+, Draganfly plans to make its securities available to friends, customers, distributors, vendors, fans and new fans in the United States who may not otherwise qualify as accredited investors. The net proceeds of this offering will be used primarily to advance Draganfly’s product plus service business and for general working capital and administrative purposes.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

