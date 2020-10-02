New York State introduces COVID Alert NY App.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

What is COVID Alert NY?

COVID Alert NY is New York State’s official Exposure Notification App. This is a free smartphone app for anyone 18+ that lives and/or works in New York available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store starting October 1.

The COVID Alert NY app notifies users if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receiving an exposure notification, the app will encourage users to contact their physician or the State Health Department hotline (1-833-227-5045) to get more information about quarantining and testing.

Anyone who downloads the app does not have to worry about being tracked, identified or having their personal information shared. The app is completely anonymous and does not track your location or movement. No personal data is collected. COVID Alert NY uses Bluetooth proximity-enabled exposure notification technology provided by Apple and Google which is safe and secure.

The more New Yorkers using the COVID Alert NY app, the more effective it will be as a tool to fight against COVID-19. We need your help to rally your community to download and use the app.

The COVID Alert NY app puts the power in the hands of New Yorkers to protect their neighbors, friends, family and community at large. Together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.

We are asking you to put our COVID Alert NY Outreach Toolkit to work by using the resources contained as soon as possible. Your influence can make a big difference.

What resources are available?

We designed the COVID Alert NY Outreach Toolkit to make your support of app downloads as convenient as possible. The kit materials use communications channels your organization already has in place and include the following, all of which are ready to use with little to no work on your part:

•Social media posts with companion graphics

•One Pager with FAQ

•Template email blast to send to your membership