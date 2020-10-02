Crash / Leicester / 10-02-20
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B502570
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stephen McNamara
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/02/20 @ 0750 hrs.
STREET: Leicester - Whiting Rd
TOWN: Leicester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Seymour Brook
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Cloudy / Light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tina Taylor
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: '03
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/02/20 at approximately 0750 Vermont State Police - New Haven - received a
report of a single vehicle crash on Leicester-Whiting Rd, Leicester, VT. When
Troopers arrived on scene, a gold, Subaru, Forester, was seen, off the roadway
and partially overturned near Seymour Brook. The operator, identified as Tina
Taylor, was being examined by the Brandon Area Rescue Squad.
Preliminary Investigation of this crash indicates Taylor had fallen asleep,
crossed into the opposite lane of travel and struck a metal guardrail.
Taylor's vehicle then left the roadway and turned onto its side. Taylor was not
injured as a result of this crash.
This crash remains under investigation. Neither speed nor impaired driving
appear to be a factor.
No Court action is to take place at this time.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint NA
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
COURT ACTION: NA
COURT: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Stephen McNamara
Vermont State Police
Troop B – New Haven
(P) 802-388-4919
(F) 802-453-7918