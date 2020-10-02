Crash / Leicester / 10-02-20

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B502570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stephen McNamara

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/02/20 @ 0750 hrs.

STREET: Leicester - Whiting Rd

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Seymour Brook

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Cloudy / Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tina Taylor

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: '03

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NA

VEHICLE #2 NA

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/02/20 at approximately 0750 Vermont State Police - New Haven - received a

report of a single vehicle crash on Leicester-Whiting Rd, Leicester, VT. When

Troopers arrived on scene, a gold, Subaru, Forester, was seen, off the roadway

and partially overturned near Seymour Brook. The operator, identified as Tina

Taylor, was being examined by the Brandon Area Rescue Squad.

Preliminary Investigation of this crash indicates Taylor had fallen asleep,

crossed into the opposite lane of travel and struck a metal guardrail.

Taylor's vehicle then left the roadway and turned onto its side. Taylor was not

injured as a result of this crash.

This crash remains under investigation. Neither speed nor impaired driving

appear to be a factor.

No Court action is to take place at this time.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint NA

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

COURT ACTION: NA

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Stephen McNamara

Vermont State Police

Troop B – New Haven

(P) 802-388-4919

(F) 802-453-7918

Stephen.McNamara@vermont.gov