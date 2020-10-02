Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Urges North Carolinians to Act Now to Get Their Federal Recovery Payments

For Immediate Release: Friday, October 2, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today urged North Carolinians to submit information to the IRS so they can receive their federal economic impact payments. An estimated 9 million Americans who do not usually file tax returns are eligible for payments, but they need to share information by Oct. 15.

“While we’ve made encouraging progress against this pandemic and are continuing to reopen safely, so many North Carolina families are still facing financial hardships,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “If you are eligible for these payments, this is your money. Please act now to make sure you receive it.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided payments of up to $1,200 per individual to help with the financial burdens caused by COVID-19. Individuals who didn’t file a federal tax return for 2018 or 2019 (because they made below the $12,200 gross income amount required to file taxes or for other reasons) and don’t receive Social Security retirement or other federal benefits should submit their personal and financial information to the IRS here.

Other individuals may have already received an EIP prepaid card, but need to activate it or obtain a free replacement card to receive their money. Learn more about EIP cards here.

Additional information and resources are available through the IRS or the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

North Carolinians should also take steps to protect their recovery payments from scammers.

More on Attorney General Stein’s work to protect North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic:

