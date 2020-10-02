Elizabeth Giuliani Discusses Her Top 5 Reasons to Visit Charleston, South Carolina
Elizabeth Giuliani discusses her top five reasons why everyone should visit Charleston, S.C.SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston is an iconic southern city. In many cases, it stands as a symbol of southern hospitality and pride. It's charming, colorful, and loaded with must-visit sites old and new. Avid traveler Elizabeth Giuliani recently discussed why everyone deserves a visit to Charleston, S.C., in their lifetime.
"The moment you land at the Charleston International Airport or cross the Ravenel Bridge, you can feel this city welcome you," Elizabeth Giuliani said. "Southern hospitality is still alive and well in Charleston, and you'll notice it with every meal you eat, question you ask, and tour you take."
Elizabeth Giuliani from Sarasota, FL began by stating that Charleston's history is a top reason to visit. The city dates back to 1607 and was a major part in the Civil and Revolution wars. Sites dating back to these iconic events can be found throughout the city, from the ancient alleyway graveyards to the canons on the battery, and countless others. Elizabeth Giuliani explained that the first shots of the Civil War were fired at Ft. Sumter just minutes from the city center.
"You don't have to be interested in architecture to become enamored with the homes in this city," Elizabeth Giuliani said. "The mansions are mind-blowing, but also, even the less wealthy neighborhoods still display a type of historic architecture that is unique to the city."
Elizabeth Giuliani suggested taking a tour via horse-drawn carriage to view the homes in the city's historic district. The guides are so knowledgeable that a tour is drastically more interesting than exploring the streets on your own. The world-famous Rainbow Row, of course, is another site that can't be missed.
"Charleston is a city rich in culture and art that ranges from historic to contemporary," Elizabeth Giuliani said. "The Dock Street Theater dates back to 1736, while the annual Spoleto Festival features the latest in musical, fine arts, and cultural events from artists and performers around the globe"
Elizabeth Giuliani explained that you don't have to be a complete history buff to fall in love with Charleston. That's because the city offers plenty of modern flare, in addition to the Spoleto festival. It's known as the home of some of the most iconic eateries in South Carolina and the entire United States. Lowcountry cuisine, like shrimp and grits and the crab soup, are a few favorites, but foodies can find everything from the finest dining to famous underground pub fare, and vegan eateries.
"Of course, you need to visit Charleston ready to shop," Elizabeth Giuliani said. "The city is home to unbeatable shopping opportunities ranging from the high-end stores on King Street to the handmade items in the Old City Market."
Elizabeth Giuliani from Sarasota, FL finished by stating that Charleston truly is a city for everyone, and it's one that should be on everyone's bucket list.
