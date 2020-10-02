Coronavirus - Chad: Quick Alerts (2 October 2020)

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 30 September, there have been 1,203 confirmed cases and 85 deaths in 17 provinces. Between 27 and 30 September, there have been 23 new cases, all reported in the capital or in southern provinces: 13 in the Mayo- Kebbi ouest, six in the Logone occidental, three in the Logone oriental, and five in N’Djamena. Reported cases are still contact cases and travelers (incoming and prospective). This is the seventh consecutive week with over 20 new reported cases, which denotes a steady presence of the pandemic although no major flare-up. To put this into perspective, the peak of the epidemic in Chad reached 205 new cases in one week back in June

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3l9qaOU

Chikungunya update

As of 26 September, there have been 31,374 reported cases and one death. After a spike in contaminations in early September, with an average of 1,000 new reported cases every day, the epidemic seems to have slowed down over the past week with 561 new cases reported for 26 September. The district of Abeche remains the most affected with 26,823 reported cases since 14 August.

SECURITY Lac province

12 hostages freed by the Chadian army during military operations: Nine children and three women, taken hostage by a non-state armed group (NSAG) on 15 September in Kinasserom, near Cameroon, were liberated by the Chadian army on 24 September during military operations in Barkaram, not far from the Nigerian border. Another attack in Bilabrim (Niger) where an FDP military outpost is located also took place on the same day following an incursion by NSAG elements. During the two clashes, a total of 20 NSAG combatants were neutralized and two Chadian soldiers were wounded. The women and children have been taken to a transit center for medical attention, while awaiting their return home. NSAG attacks are becoming more and more frequent in the Lac province, as well as in neighboring countries (Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria). The NSAG trend of kidnapping civilians after looting and pillages has been on the rise recently. It is a recurrent protection problem in the Lac Province, accounting for 40 percent of all protection incidents in August against an average of 5 percent in June and July.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE Ennedi-ouest

A total of 129 people deported from Libya over five days: On 23 and 28 September, two waves of 38 and 91 Chadians respectively arrived in the town of Ounianga Kebir, located near the Libyan border. Upon arrival, these individuals were placed in quarantine, in accordance with measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. Such deportations - the majority from north-east Libya - have been reported since mid-April 2020. For the month of September alone, 155 cases were reported. These people arrive in a state of extreme vulnerability with priority needs in food, water and NFIs. IOM provides them with food, shelter and NFIs and helps them go back to their original area after quarantine.

Floods update

An estimated 388,000 people are flood-affected in the country: In total, 19 provinces out of 23 are affected by floods in the country. Compared to the previous assessment from last week, and following a joint review of all figures by the Crisis Committee to incorporate new information from the provinces, an additional 113,000 people are believed affected: updated figures show an increase in the number of flood-affected households in the central and eastern provinces (from 16,000 to over 26,000), and in southern provinces (from 17,000 to over 26,000). Conversely, figures had been overestimated in the Lac (they are now down from 7,000 to 3,780 affected households). In N’Djamena, the situation remains stationary with 5,812 households affected by recent floods. As of 30 September, humanitarian partners have provided initial support in food and NFIs to 2,648 households in four different neighborhoods of the capital. The Tradex relocation site is being finalized with the construction of 100 shelters funded by the Chadian Government and tarpaulin provided by UNICEF; affected households are expected to move there as soon as security aspects are addressed. In the eastern, central and southern provinces, which are the most heavily impacted, more than two thirds of all flood-affected households (46,000) are in urgent need of food, WASH, NFIs and livelihoods but very little to no response has been possible so far due to lack of resources and access constraints. In the southern province of Mayo-Kebbi est where there is a gap in partners and infrastructures, and where cholera is endemic, an interagency assessment mission is scheduled for the week of 5 October to monitor the needs in health, WASH, shelter, NFIs and food security. Overall across the country, and based on both Government statistics and humanitarian partners’, some 64,670 households (388,000 people) have been affected as of 29 September. Humanitarian partners continue to engage with the Government through its Crisis Committee, to monitor the evolving situation and track the response provided.

ECHO donates 500,000 EUR to UNICEF to support flood-affected populations: The European civil protection and humanitarian aid operations (ECHO), allocated more than 328 million XAF (500,000 EUR) to UNICEF to support flood-affected populations in the central and southern provinces of Batha, Mandoul, Logone occidental and Salamat. These funds will allow 7,235 households (36,175 people) to benefit from water treatment products and jerrycans, tarpaulin, covers and other NFIs, as well as the construction of 827 latrines. The focus of this assistance is directed at sanitation and hygiene activities to prevent waterborne diseases in affected communities. With these funds, UNICEF will coordinate emergency assistance for the construction of meeting points and relocation sites for those affected by floods. In 2020, ECHO has so far allocated 30 million EUR in humanitarian aid to Chad. Overall, across the country, and based on both Government statistics and humanitarian partners’ information, some 64,670 households (388,000 people) have been affected – to varying extents - by floods as of 29 September.