ORDERVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY DEADLINE EXTENDED

Orderville, UT—The deadline for applications for a justice court judge position in the Town of Orderville has been extended. The position will replace Judge Ronald Read whose term expires on Jan. 3, 2021.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Kane County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Kane County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $4,389 to $7,889 per year and does not include benefits. For additional information, contact Carol Lamb at (435) 648-2534.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to Robert Caruso, mayor of Orderville Town, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Caruso then has 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #