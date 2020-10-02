President praises increase in national production

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday here expressed satisfaction with the increase in national production, which allows a greater supply of consumer goods to the population. ,

The holder of the Executive Power spoke to the press after inaugurating, at the Industrial Pole of Viana, an assembly factory for home appliances, with a capacity for 300,000 different appliances per day.

"We came out of that visit quite satisfied as this is the sign that national production is starting to earn another living," the Angolan Head of State said.

For João Lourenço, with that factory and beyond, it is beginning to be seen that, "in terms of industrial production, both national and foreign businesspeople operating in Angola are committed to increasing the supply of consumer goods to the population.

"This factory produces a range of goods that are in great domestic demand. I am referring to television sets, freezers, fridges and stoves, which were almost exclusively imported and from this and other factories it will transform that reality and we will start to consume products made in Angola," he said.

The President commended the fact that in the agricultural sector, over the last two years, peasants and farmers had responded positively to the need for greater domestic production of food products.

The undertaking from within

The factory, assembled with advanced technology, is owned by Angolan company ICC, a pioneer in this sector in the country, and will produce 75,000 television sets, 50,000 stoves, 100,000 air conditioners and 75,000 fridges and freezers per year.

With an investment of US$15 million, the factory will produce 75 percent for the domestic market and 25 percent for exports, and could be a source of foreign exchange attraction for the country.

Generating jobs

Located in the Industrial Pole of Viana, the factory occupies an area of 50,000 square meters, generating 110 jobs for nationals and 10 for expatriates. It plans to increase this number to 250 by 2021, for the maximum use of the plant's capacity.

Construction and assembly work on the equipment began in September 2017 and was completed in 2019, when the textile production began.

It has three assembly lines that are run by young people, most of whom are trained at the firm.

On each production line there is a quality control, leakage and operational testing room with capacity for 300 devices of various categories per day.